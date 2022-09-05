British prime minister-in-waiting Liz Truss will deliver a plan to lower taxes and boost economic growth, she said after winning the Conservative Party contest to replace Boris Johnson as the country's new leader.

In Monday's vote Truss secured 81,326 while her rival Rishi Sunak grabbed 60,399 votes.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply," Truss said in a speech following the result.

The party's new leader will inherit a parliamentary majority and therefore become prime minister following formal handover procedures on Tuesday.

Truss becomes the country's third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

Truss and her rival, former finance minister Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.

The 47-year-old consistently led 42-year-old Sunak in polling among the estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote.

The leadership contest began in July after Johnson announced his departure following a slew of scandals and resignations from his government.

On Tuesday, Johnson will deliver a farewell speech at Downing Street, after which he will formally tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, and she will appoint his successor in a so-called kissing of hands ceremony.

Public challenges

Truss faces a tough task in winning over general public opinion.