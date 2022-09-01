UN inspectors will be "staying" at a Russian-held nuclear plant in southern Ukraine — at least till the weekend, its head has said after their first visit to the facility in a risky journey across the frontline despite shelling of the area.

Wearing bright blue flak jackets and helmets, the 14-strong team crossed into Russian-held territory, reaching the facility around 1200 GMT on Thursday, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief describing it as a productive first visit.

"Today we were able, in these few hours, to gather a lot of information," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi, who was leading the team, told reporters outside the plant after the inspection.

"We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving — it's going to stay there," Grossi said. "We're going to have a continued presence there at the plant with some of my experts."

"There is a group that is going to be there (at the plant) until Sunday or Monday, continuing with the assessment," Grossi said after returning with part of his team to the Ukrainian-controlled area. He did not specify how many people will be staying at the facility.

Those experts, Grossi said, would provide what he called an impartial neutral technically sound assessment of what was happening on the ground.

He added that the "physical integrity" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant had been "violated" with the frequent shelling of the sensitive site.

The area around the plant, which lies on the southern banks of the Dnipro River, has suffered repeated shelling, with both sides blaming the other, sparking global concern over the risk of an accident.

