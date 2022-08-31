Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Zelenskyy: EU should ban all Russian state media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the European Union to ban all Russian state TV channels and "propagandists", an apparent reference to Russian state media employees.

He made the remarks speaking via video link at the Forum 2000 event in Prague.

Not a single Russian propaganda-monger should stay on the territory of the EU. Not a single Russian state TV channel should be allowed to keep working on the territory of the EU. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

Finland: EU curb on Russian visas 'goes in the right direction'

The European Union's move to restrict travel visas for Russians due to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine is a step "in the right direction" if implemented by member states, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said.

Earlier, EU foreign ministers agreed to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia, making it harder and more costly for Russian citizens to enter the EU, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Russia bans entry to 55 military and political officials from Canada

Russia has banned entry to 55 military and political officials from Canada in a tit-for-tat move, the Russian foreign ministry said.

It said the decision was taken in response to sanctions from Canada against Russian nationals.

EU foreign ministers agree to suspend visa deal with Russia

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia, making it harder and more costly for Russian citizens to enter the EU, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says.

"We agreed on...full suspension of the European Union-Russia visa facilitation agreement," he told a news conference at the end of a two-day meeting of foreign ministers in Prague on Wednesday.

"This will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states. It's going to be more difficult, it's going to take longer."

Ukraine’s southern offensive gets ‘successes’ in 3 areas of Kherson

Ukrainian forces have had "successes" in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson, a Ukrainian regional official says, two days after Kiev announced the start of a southern counter-offensive to retake territory.

Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the deputy head of Kherson's regional council, told Ukraine's national news broadcaster that Ukrainian troops had seen successes in the Kherson, Beryslav, and Kakhovka districts, but declined to give details.

"Now is the time to support our armed forces...Now is not the time to talk about the specific successes of our lads," he said, echoing the Ukrainian military's insistence on a near-total information blackout about the offensive.

Russia, US discussing possible New START Treaty talks

Russia and the United States have been discussing a possible meeting of their bilateral consultative commission on the New START Treaty, the Interfax news agency has quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday there were "signals" on a possible resumption of talks to extend the treaty.

Grossi: IAEA aiming to prevent a nuclear accident at Russia-held Ukraine plant

UN inspectors en route to a Russian-held power plant on the frontline of fighting in southern Ukraine are aiming to prevent "a nuclear accident", the IAEA chief has said.