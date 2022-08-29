Monday, August 29, 2022

Ukraine: Long-anticipated southern offensive has begun

The Ukrainian military has started a long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian forces in the country's south, its southern command says.

Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk confirmed the offensive in a news briefing and said it included the Kherson region.

Ukraine has regularly stated its intention to retake its south and the city of Kherson in particular — the only regional capital that Russia has been able to capture from Ukraine since its offensive began six months ago.

Ukraine: Russian shelling near nuclear plant injures 10

At least 10 people have been injured when Russian forces shelled residential areas surrounding Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, a Ukrainian official said.

The shelling occurred in the city of Energodar, near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, said Mayor Dmitry Orlov on his Telegram account.

Two of the injured are in critical condition, he added.

Dutch to send more investigators for ICC Ukraine probe

The Netherlands has said it will send three more teams of investigators to Ukraine to support an International Criminal Court probe into "war crimes" since the Russian offensive began.

The missions, set for late 2022 and for next year, follow the deployment to Ukraine in May of several Dutch investigators as part of the ICC's largest such deployment in its history.

"We remain fully committed to justice for war crimes in Ukraine," Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted.

Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia mission hardest in history of IAEA

The UN atomic watchdog's mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine will be the agency's hardest to date, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned.

"This mission will be the hardest in the history of the IAEA, given the active combat activities undertaken by the Russian Federation on the ground and also the very blatant way that Russia is trying to legitimise its presence," Kuleba said during a visit to Stockholm.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said Monday he and his team were on their way to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks, and would arrive later this week.

G7 demands unimpeded access for IAEA at Ukraine plant

G7 industrialised powers have demanded unimpeded access for the UN atomic watchdog's staff heading to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff must be able to access all nuclear facilities in Ukraine in a timely and safe manner and "without impediment", said the G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group in a statement.

Personnel from the IAEA should also be allowed to "engage directly, and without interference, with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for operating these facilities", they added.

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station

Russia's defence ministry has said Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian drone that was trying to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The defence ministry said the drone was shot down by Russian troops placed on the roof of one of the buildings of the nuclear plant on Sunday.

It said there was no serious damage and radiation levels were normal.

Kremlin calls for pressure on Ukraine over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant