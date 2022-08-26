Friday, August 26, 2022

EU foreign policy chief urges Russia to allow repair of Zaporizhzhia plant

The EU's foreign policy chief has urged Russia to allow the repair of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. "The situation around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains extremely concerning," Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

He urged Russia to "ensure unhindered repair of damaged power lines and full reconnection to the Ukrainian electricity grid", and to "finally" allow experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the facility.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's state operator has said the plant — Europe's largest nuclear facility — has come back online. The plant, occupied by Moscow's troops, was severed from Ukraine's power network for the first time in its history on Thursday due to "actions of the invaders", Energoatom said.

Shelling continues around Zaporizhzhia as IAEA team plans visit

A team from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine soon but more shelling was reported in the area overnight.

The visit comes after the plant was temporarily knocked offline, fuelling fears of a catastrophe in a nation still haunted by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Ukraine says it took out important bridge in occupied south

Ukrainian rocket fire has hit an important bridge used by Russian occupying forces in southern Kherson region and put it out of action, Ukraine's southern military command has said.

"Rocket artillery units continued to conduct missions, including ensuring control over the Daryivskiy bridge. Its operation is currently halted," the southern command said in a statement. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

The Daryivskiy bridge, which spans nearly 100 metres (yards), is the only Russian-controlled crossing across the Inhulets river, a tributary of the vast Dnipro. The Inhulets splits the Russian-occupied land west of the Dnipro into two parts.

Russia a strategic challenge for NATO in arctic, Stoltenberg says

Russia's capabilities in the North are a strategic challenge for NATO, its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said, welcoming Canada's recently announced investments in North American defence systems after making his first visit to the Canadian arctic.

"The importance of the high North is increasing for NATO and for Canada because we see a significant Russian military buildup," Stoltenberg said, standing alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Cold Lake, Alberta.

Russia has reopened hundreds of Soviet-era military sites in the arctic, using the region to test new weapons systems, Stoltenberg said. He also warned that Russia and China were forming a strategic arctic partnership that challenged NATO's values and interests.

Montenegro reports massive Russian cyberattack against gov't

Montenegro’s security agency has warned that hackers from Russia have launched a massive, coordinated cyberattack against the small nation's government and its services. The Agency for National Security, or ANB, said Montenegro is “under a hybrid war at the moment.”

“Coordinated Russian services are behind the cyber attack,” the ANB said in a statement. “This kind of attack was carried out for the first time in Montenegro and it has been prepared for a long period of time.”

The Adriatic Sea state, once considered a strong Russian ally, in 2017 joined NATO despite strong opposition from Moscow. It has also joined Western sanctions against Russia for its offensive against Ukraine. In addition to most European countries, Russia has added Montenegro to its list of “enemy states”.

Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order

Taiwan’s leader has said China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order” with Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine.

President Tsai Ing-wen was speaking during a meeting in Taipei with US Senator Marsha Blackburn, who is on the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip earlier this month. That visit prompted China to launch military exercises in which it fired numerous missiles and sent dozens of warplanes and naval ships to virtually surround the island.

Poland, Slovakia open gas link amid Russian gas crunch

Poland and Slovakia have inaugurated a gas pipeline linking their networks that could boost their energy security after Russia's offensive in Ukraine sparked a European energy crunch.

Russia has reduced or halted gas supplies to several European Union countries in recent months, with Poland cut off and Slovakia receiving only 40 percent of the agreed volume.

The interconnector will allow Slovakia to receive gas from Norway as well as liquefied natural gas transiting through Poland, said Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger at a press conference to inaugurate the facility alongside Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

Ukraine to expand mandatory evacuations on front lines

Ukraine plans to expand the number of districts on the front lines where civilian evacuations will be mandatory, as those areas could be occupied and face central heating problems this winter, a deputy prime minister has said.

The Ukrainian government launched a campaign of mandatory evacuations in July for people in the eastern Donetsk region that it began implementing this month. Ukrainian-controlled districts and towns in the industrial east are under constant shelling from Russia and its proxies.

"If they stay there, people will suffer, especially children," Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television, announcing the campaign's expansion.

She said evacuating women with children and elderly people would be a priority from some districts of the eastern Kharkiv region and the southern Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. "I'm not talking about the entire regions, but some parts will require mandatory evacuation and we are preparing for it," said Vereshchuk.

Belarus leader says his warplanes modified to carry nuclear weapons

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his military's SU-24 warplanes had been modified to carry nuclear weapons and that Minsk would react immediately if the West caused it any problems.

Lukashenko said he had agreed the move to modernise Belarusian warplanes with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belta news agency reported.