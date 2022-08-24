Western leaders have pledged unwavering support for Ukraine as the country devastated by attacks marked its Independence Day, coinciding with the six-month milestone of Russia’s offensive.

On Wednesday, leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices and courage of the Ukrainian people, voiced their resolve to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons and reviled Moscow for its attack on the neighbouring Eastern European nation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Kiev on Wednesday, hailing the "strong will of Ukrainians to resist" Russia's attack.

"There's a strong will of Ukrainians to resist. And that is what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin failed to understand," Johnson said in front of reporters during a surprise visit to the capital.

In Britain, The UK Ministry of Defence tweeted a video of the Scots Guards Band, which usually provides musical accompaniment for the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, performing Ukraine’s winning Eurovision Song Contest entry, “Stefania.”

Like London, Brussels also chose to dress up for the occasion.

The Belgian city, which is home to the European Union’s institutions, decked itself out in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag.

A giant Ukrainian flag was unfurled in the capital’s historic Grand Place.

US President Joe Biden, marking the day by announcing significant new military aid to Ukraine, noted that the day was “bittersweet” for many Ukrainians, as they continue to suffer but take pride in withstanding Russia’s “relentless attacks.”

Biden also signalled the firmness of Washington's commitment to Ukraine's struggle, saying the $2.98 billion for arms and other equipment aimed "to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term."

Top Turkish officials also marked Ukraine's 31st year of independence and voiced support for the country.

"Türkiye’s support for Ukraine's territorial integrity & sovereignty remains steadfast," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, congratulating the country on its independence from the Soviet Union.

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar held separate phone calls with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reskinov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Akar said Türkiye would continue to support Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.