Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Zelenskyy: Death toll climbs from Russia rail attack

The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine has risen to 22, up from the initial estimate of 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address.

"As of this moment, there are 22 dead, including five people who burned in a car. A youth died, he was 11 years old, a Russian rocket destroyed his house," he said in his daily address, revising an earlier toll.

The lethal attack took place in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region which reportedly wounded about 50 people.

Russia, IAEA discuss Ukraine nuclear plant in Istanbul meeting

The head of Russia's state nuclear energy agency has held a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief in Istanbul to discuss an expected inspection of a Moscow-controlled atomic plant in Ukraine.

Head of the UN agency Rafael Grossi and Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev "discussed in detail all the issues relating to the planned IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant", Rosatom said.

"The Russian side shares the intention... to organise such a mission in the near future, as soon as the military situation on the ground allows it," it added.

Six-month mark of Ukraine conflict a 'tragic milestone' - UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the six-month anniversary of the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict a "sad and tragic milestone."

Guterres made the comments during a special meeting of the UN Security Council in New York to mark the anniversary of the start of Russia's attacks on its neighbour on February 24.

The UN chief described the six months of conflict as "devastating." Referring to its impact on food and fuel prices, he said "the consequences of this senseless war are being felt far beyond Ukraine."

WHO: Nearly 100 dead in attacks on Ukraine healthcare

There have been 473 verified attacks on healthcare in Ukraine since Russia began its attacks on Ukraine six months ago, which have killed nearly 100 people, the WHO has said.

As well as the 98 people known to have been killed in verified attacks on healthcare, at least 134 others were wounded, the WHO's figures showed.

Nearly 400 of the attacks hit health facilities. Dozens of attacks struck transport, including ambulances, while warehouses, supplies, personnel and patients were also damaged.

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city has been arrested on charges of discrediting the country's military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Police arrested Yevgeny Roizman, 59 who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg in 2013-2018, following searches at his apartment and office.