The US has mounted a global effort backed by billions of dollars and deployed intense diplomacy and intimidation tricks to block China from acquiring technology for developing super-fast computers and cutting-edge weapons.

At the center of this struggle are newer generations of semiconductors, which power everyday electronics ranging from mobile phones to electric cars and home appliances.

Despite multiple roadblocks, China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has powered ahead with the production of advanced processing chips.

Last month, independent analysts reported that SMIC has been making 7nm (nm for nanometre) chips at its foundry since last year, a capability that’s limited to Samsung, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

“No one expected SMIC to break the 7nm barrier so quickly,” says Dylan Patel, a senior analyst at SemiAnalysis, a tech consultancy.

“More than 70 percent of semiconductor revenue and 90 percent of chips (globally) are built on 7nm or older process technologies which China has access to,” he tells TRT World.

Up until last year, most analysts thought SMIC was capable of producing only 14nm chips and that it would take them years to make newer generations of semiconductors.

A nanometer denotes the size of transistors - the backbone of microprocessors. The smaller the size of a transistor, the more of them can be squeezed into a chip. Human hair has a diameter of 100,000nm.

SMIC, the largest semiconductor foundry in China, did not officially announce the development of 7nm chips. The news came out after a research firm TechInsights reverse-engineered a bitcoin mining integrated circuit and found that it was using SMIC’s 7nm process nodes.

Patel of SemiAnalysis was the first to write about it and explain the striking phenomenon.

“7nm is only 1 generation of chip technology behind 5nm. The most advanced smartphones use 5nm for example, but many midrange or lower end use 7nm or older,” says Patel.

In 2020, the US imposed sanctions stopping SMIC from getting hands on equipment required to develop advanced 5nm semiconductors.

Most notably, the US has blocked Netherland-based ASML Holding from selling its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines to SMIC.

“EUV Lithography tools enable the production of semiconductors below 7nm. SMIC uses DUV (deep ultraviolet) lithography for their 7nm like TSMC did with their 7nm and Intel does with their 7nm,” says Patel.