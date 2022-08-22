Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has landed in Ankara for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The plane that brought Abbas and his accompanying delegation to Ankara landed at Esenboga Airport at 1230 GMT (3:30pm local time) on Monday.

Abbas was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Governor of Ankara Murat Soylu, municipal officials and Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara Faed Mustafa.

According to a statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the official meetings will be held on Tuesday.