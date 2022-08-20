Saturday, August 20, 2022

Russian missile wounds 12 in Ukrainian town near nuclear plant

A Russian missile has hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, wounding 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident, Ukrainian officials say.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app that four children were among those wounded in an attack that damaged several private houses and a five-store apartment building in Voznesensk.

The town is about 30 kilometres from the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (PNPP), the second largest in Ukraine.

UN chief says Russian food and fertiliser must get to market

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that governments and the private sector should cooperate to bring Russian food and fertilisers as well as Ukrainian grain to world markets under a Türkiye-brokered deal last month.

"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertiliser, which are not subject to sanctions," Guterres told a news conference in Istanbul with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

"It is important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market. Getting more food and fertiliser out of Ukraine and Russia is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers."

Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers

Russia's defence ministry has accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July.

An adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned meat.

The Russian defence ministry said a number of Russian servicemen had been taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. Tests showed a toxic substance, botulinum toxin type B, in their bodies, it said.

UN: US buying big Ukraine grain shipment for hungry regions

The United States is buying about 150,000 metric tonnes of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment of food aid from ports no longer blockaded by conflict, the World Food Program chief has told The Associated Press.

The final destinations for the grain are not confirmed and discussions continue, David Beasley said.