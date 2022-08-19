Friday, August 19, 2022

US announces new $775M arms package for Ukraine

The US for the first time will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counter-offensive against Russian soldiers.

A senior defence official told reporters that a new $775 million aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs with mine-clearing rollers, and 2,000 anti-armour rounds that can help Ukraine troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines.

The official said the US is looking to help shape and arm the Ukrainian force of the future as the conflict drags on. The package also includes more precision-guided missiles for the HIMARS systems that have permitted Ukrainian forces to strike Russian command centres and munitions depots far behind the front lines.

Maintenance work to halt Nord Stream gas for three days: Gazprom

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline will cease from August 31 to September 2 for "maintenance", Russian energy giant Gazprom has said, raising the prospect of energy shortages in Europe.

"It is necessary to carry out maintenance every 1,000 hours" of operation, Gazprom said in a statement. "On August 31, 2022, the only Trent 60 gas compression unit will be stopped for three days for maintenance" involving technicians from Germany's Siemens, Gazprom said.

As a result, "gas transportation through the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended for three days". At the end of this period, deliveries will be restored to a flow of 33 million cubic metres of gas per day, Gazprom said.

Since Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow after it launched its offensive against Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly cut gas deliveries to Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies.

China's Xi plans visit to Central Asia to meet Putin next month: Report

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Central Asia to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a regional summit next month, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The tentative addition of a trip to Xi's schedule comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan sparked fear in Beijing of accidental military encounter, the report said, citing people familiar with the planning.

Zelenskyy appreciates Erdogan for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appreciated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"I had lengthy conversations today with Erdogan, the Turkish president. I am appreciative of President Erdogan's consistent support for our state's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We talked about cooperation in the economy, energy and defence sectors,” Zelenskyy said in a video message.

On Thursday, Erdogan visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv and met with Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Russian forces showing 'total lack of progress': Pentagon official

Ukraine's forces have brought the Russian advance to a halt in recent weeks and the Russian military's positions on the ground have weakened, a senior US defence official has said.

"You are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield," the official said, speaking to reporters on grounds of anonymity.

Half of Russia's Black Sea fleet's combat jets out of operation: Western official

Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official has said.

The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast of the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, suffered multiple explosions on August 9.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Ukraine was now consistently achieving "kinetic effects" deep behind Russia's lines which was having a material impact on Russia's logistics support and "a significant psychological effect on the Russian leadership".

Ukrainian economy could contract 35-40% by year-end: Minister

Ukraine's economy could contract 35-40% by the end of the year, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said. Hit by Russia's offensive, the economy contracted 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022.

Russia's watchdog plans measures against IT companies