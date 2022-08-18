Turkish Airlines has been the “biggest winner” as global aviation and tourism picked up again after the abrupt halt brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Turkish flag carrier became the first international company to return to profit in 2021 as European air traffic rebounded and is on course for record earnings in 2022, said a report published this week by French financial newspaper Los Echos.

The airline had a net profit of $737 million by the half-year mark in 2022.

In July alone, Turkish Airlines carried 7.8 million passengers, 10 percent more than July 2019, the prime travel month of the last pre-pandemic summer.

It is the most active traditional airline in Europe today, with an average of 1,506 daily flights in European airspace at the beginning of August, well ahead of Lufthansa (1,202) and Air France (1,065), the report said, citing data from the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

Only budget carriers Ryanair and EasyJet operate more flights than Turkish Airlines in Europe, it added.

