A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison after finding her guilty in four corruption cases.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to "six years imprisonment under four anti-corruption charges", said a source with knowledge of the proceedings on Monday, requesting anonymity.

The figurehead of Myanmar's opposition to military rule has been charged with at least 18 offences ranging from graft to election violations, carrying combined maximum jail terms of nearly 190 years.

Suu Kyi had called the accusations absurd and denies all charges against her.

She was found guilty on Monday of misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation - an organisation she founded promoting health and education - to build a home, and leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate, the source said.

Suu Kyi, who is being held in solitary confinement in a jail in the capital Naypyitaw, had already been sentenced to 11 years prison in other cases.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since last year when the military overthrew an elected government led by Suu Kyi's party, after it won a general election, and led a deadly crackdown on dissent.

Tens of thousands of people have been jailed and many tortured, beaten or killed, in what the United Nations has called crimes against humanity.

READ MORE:Mounting evidence of crimes against humanity in Myanmar: UN