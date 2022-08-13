The Greek government has sunk into a major political crisis amid an unfolding surveillance scandal involving opposition leader Nikos Androulakis, a Belgian daily has reported.

The spying by the National Intelligence Service (EYP), the country's spy agency, severely harms the government led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, wrote L’Echo on Friday.

The situation arises particularly because EYP directly reports to the prime minister since 2019, a policy choice that has been contested ever since, the news report added.

The resignations of EYP chief Panagiotis Kontoleon and Prime Minister's Secretary General Grigoris Dimitriadis on August 5 did not seem to have changed public opinion in favour of the prime minister, the daily said.

“And the questions remain. If the prime minister's right-hand man took political responsibility for this case by resigning, what did the head of government really know? Have other politicians been tapped? Is the wiretapping still going on?

“The government has agreed to resume the parliamentary debate earlier, but not before August 22. Until then, every day could lead to new revelations,” it concluded.

