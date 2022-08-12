Former President Donald Trump has called for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate.

His appeal late on Thursday came hours after the Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter”.

In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents...I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.”

He continued to assail the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago as “unAmerican, unwarranted and unnecessary.” “Release the documents now!” he wrote.

The Justice Department's request earlier on Thursday is striking because such documents traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation.

But the department appeared to recognise that its silence since the search has created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks by Trump and his allies, and that the public was entitled to the FBI's side about what prompted Monday's action at the former president's home.

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favour of unsealing,” said a motion filed in federal court in Florida on Thursday.

Should the warrant be released — the request is now with the judge — it could disclose information about FBI scrutiny of his handling of sensitive government documents right as he prepares for another run for the White House.

