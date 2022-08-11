Russian officials trained in Iran in recent weeks as part of an agreement on the transfer of drones between the two countries, the US has said, adding their drone deal is "potentially sanctionable."

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Thursday that Russian officials had conducted training on drones in Iran "in the last several weeks."

The United States would "vigorously enforce" its sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian weapons trade, he said. The transfers of drones between the two countries were "potentially sanctionable under numerous authorities," Patel said.

"We remain incredibly concerned about Iran's use and proliferation of UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles]. They have been used to attack US forces, our partners in the region, and international shipping entities," the US official said.

Tehran did not immediately comment on the US claim.