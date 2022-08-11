Turkish security forces have received their shipment of the TOGAN, an unmanned aerial mini-spotter system developed domestically, the head of the country's Presidency of Defense Industries announced.

"We continue to offer our national engineering solutions to the service of our security forces. We made the first deliveries of the TOGAN, our rotary-wing national spotter UAV, which we developed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence purposes," Ismail Demir said on Twitter on Thursday.

Measuring about a metre (3.28 feet) corner-to-corner, the quad-rotor TOGAN was developed by Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM) and features a unique flight-control system and mission planning software.

Capable of switching between missions autonomously, it provides operators with uninterrupted and long-term surveillance capabilities.

'Important delivery'