As the European Union gears up to enforce a ban on the import of Russian coal that goes into effect on August 10, a sad reality has become clear: the champions of clean energy will be burning a lot more coal in the coming months.

European leaders face the dilemma of finding alternative avenues to replace Russian coal as they figure out ways to keep their power plants running.

A lot of natural gas, the other source of energy, which Europeans use to heat their homes, run factories and generate electricity, also comes from energy-rich Russia.

Last winter's energy crisis became a serious headache as companies struggled to get hold of cargoes and prices shot up.

Decreasing the reliance on Russian coal means Europe will need to buy it in increasing quantities from elsewhere to make up for the natural gas shortfall, which is used to generate 15 percent of Europe’s electricity.

Between January and May 2022, European countries bought more than 3.2 million tons of coal from South Africa, up over 40 percent from the total of 2021.

Moscow is under international economic sanctions for sending troops into Ukraine in February and the EU is slowly cutting back on Russia energy supplies.

With gas shortages rekindling the memories of the previous winter when consumer bills in Europe shot up in the absence of a reliable gas supply, European leadership has few options but to increase reliance on imported coal.

In recent months, Germany has restarted a coal plant, calling back engineers from retirement and looking to burn 100,000 tons of coal a month, which will likely be imported from Australia and South Africa.