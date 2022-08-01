It’s a dispute that came to the fore on the weekend with the discourse over which country gets to keep its name and flag on the number plates of vehicles crossing the Kosovo-Serbia border.

As the issue snowballed into a diplomatic crisis over the weekend, warmongers on social media heightened fears of another conflict in the volatile region, sharing unverified reports of an armed confrontation along the border.

Thankfully international diplomatic efforts prevailed and steered the two neighbouring Balkan countries away from any potential hostility.

Kosovo and Serbia have a bitter history marred by bloodshed, a sense of loss, mass displacement and a desire to join the European Union for a better future.

Here’s what led to the latest round of escalation in tit-for-tat accusations.

A new rule for number plates

Kosovo, which gained full independence from Serbia in 2008, was set to enforce a new rule from Monday which required all its citizens to travel on Kosovo-issued number plates and travel documents.

Almost every country has a similar requirement. Although it's a common practice elsewhere, things between Kosovo and Serbia aren’t that simple.

Most of Kosovo’s two million people are ethnic Albanian Muslims. But the country also has a Kosovar Serb minority, which refuses to accept the authority of institutions based in Pristina, Kosovo’s capital.

While a hundred countries around the world have recognised Kosovo as an independent state, Serbia - along with a handful of others such as Greece - refuses to do so.

Accepting the Kosovo number plates with the country flag imprinted on them could be seen as Belgrade's recognition of Pristina – a scenario that is unacceptable for the Serbian leadership of President Aleksander Vucic.

The Kosovar Serbs, numbered around 50,000, are mostly based in the north of the country. They use Serbia-issued license plates and travel documents.

To circumvent border security, people crossing the border cover their number plates to hide the flags and initials of their country’s name.

De-escalating situation

In anticipation of the new rules going into effect, people in the Serb-dominated border region of Kosovo blocked the roads with trucks and heavy machinery over the weekend.