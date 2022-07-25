Britain's two prime ministerial contenders have clashed fiercely over tax, China, and character in their first head-to-head televised debate, as Rishi Sunak seeks to peg back the frontrunner Liz Truss.

The primetime debate on Monday kicked off a crucial 12-day period featuring three such live TV duels and four husting events in front of Conservative party members who will decide the contest and begin receiving their postal votes next week.

The weeks-old Tory leadership contest to replace outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson has turned increasingly bitter, with both camps fiercely briefing against each other.

Monday's BBC debate showcased that acrimony, with former finance minister Sunak savaging Foreign Secretary Truss' plans to slash taxes immediately –– a key dividing line between the pair.

"I don't think that's right, I don't think it's responsible and it's certainly not Conservative," he interjected as she detailed her proposals.

"If we follow Rishi's plans, we are headed for a recession," Truss replied, accusing him of raising taxes "to the highest rate for 70 years".

The leadership contest comes as Britain grapples with a cost-of-living crisis that has seen inflation surge to a 40-year high.

Sunak has vowed to curb this before cutting taxes, and called Truss' plans "a short-term sugar rush."

Grassroots focus

Sunak's resignation as finance minister earlier this month over Johnson's scandal-hit leadership helped spark the downfall of the outgoing premier. That has angered some of the party grassroots.