Voters in a referendum in Tunisia have overwhelmingly backed a new constitution giving President Kais Saied nearly total powers but with only over a quarter of eligible voters participating, an exit poll and electoral board said, amid a boycott by opposition parties.

The poll by Sigma Conseil late on Monday said 92.3 percent of voters in the referendum supported the new constitution, which with no minimum participation rate is now set to become law. Turnout was 25 percent, the exit poll showed.

Tunisia's constitutional vote saw at least 27.5 percent turnout, the electoral board said.

Speaking after polling closed in Tunisia, the board chief Farouk Bouaskar said voters had had a "meeting with history" and that a "very respectable number" had cast ballots.

More powers to Saied

Opposition parties boycotted the referendum, saying it dismantles the democracy Tunisia introduced after its 2011 revolution and could start a slide back towards autocracy.