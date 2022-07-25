Pope Francis has apologised for the "evil" inflicted on the Indigenous peoples of Canada on the first day of a visit focused on addressing decades of abuse at Catholic-run residential schools.

"I am sorry," the 85-year-old pontiff said on Monday, delivering his address at the site of one of the largest of Canada's infamous residential schools, where Indigenous children were sent as part of a policy of forced assimilation.

"I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples," said the pope, citing "cultural destruction" and the "physical, verbal, psychological and spiritual abuse" of children over the course of decades.

The plea for forgiveness from the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics was made before a crowd of First Nations, Metis and Inuit people in Maskwacis, in western Alberta province.

Some of them were taken from their families as children in what has been branded a "cultural genocide".

Francis spoke of his "deep sense of pain and remorse" as he formally acknowledged that "many members of the Church" had cooperated in the abusive system.

Emotional scenes

Emotion was palpable in Maskwacis, an Indigenous community south of provincial capital Edmonton that was the site of the Ermineskin residential school until it closed in 1975.