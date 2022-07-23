Saturday, July 23, 2022

“No setback” at Ukraine’s Odessa port after missile attack

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said that Türkiye continues to fulfill its responsibilities under the grain deal it brokered between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Speaking to Anadolu News Agency, Hulusi Akar said Türkiye has been in contact with both Ukrainian and Russian sides about Saturday's missile attack on Ukraine's Odesa port, adding: "We continue to fulfill our responsibilities in line with the deal we brokered yesterday."

"The fact that such an incident took place right after the agreement we made yesterday really worried us," he added.

Akar noted that Ukrainian officials said "one of the missiles hit one of the (grain) silos, and the other one fell in an area close to the silo, but the important thing is that there is no setback in the loading capacity and capability of the docks, and that the activities can continue."

Ukraine hits bridge used for Russian supplies in occupied south

Ukraine struck a bridge in the occupied Black Sea region of Kherson, targeting a Russian supply route as Kiev prepares for a major counter-offensive, a Ukrainian regional official said.

The strike hit the Daryivskyi bridge across the Ingulets river used for supplies by Russian troops, days after a key bridge over the nearby Dnieper was hit, said an adviser to the region's governor who is on Ukrainian-held territory.

"Every bridge is a weak point for logistics and our armed forces are skillfully destroying the enemy system. This is not yet the liberation of Kherson, but a serious preparatory step in that direction," the official, Serhiy Khlan, wrote on Facebook.

'Historic victory of diplomacy': Pakistan hails Türkiye's role in Ukraine grain deal

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed Türkiye for its key role in preventing a looming global food crisis by brokering a deal on Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports.

With the mediation of Türkiye and the UN, Kiev and Moscow signed an agreement in Istanbul on Friday to resume Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports.

“Ukraine grain deal signed in Istanbul is a historic victory of diplomacy signifying that all crises can be averted through meaningful engagement,” Sharif said on Twitter.

Albania hails Türkiye's role in Ukraine grain deal

Albania’s prime minister hailed Türkiye for brokering the Ukraine grain exports deal.

"This shows once again that the only way to resolve problems between states is through dialogue and diplomacy," said Edi Rama.

UK govt calls Odessa attack 'absolutely appalling'

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called a Russian attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa "absolutely appalling" and "completely unwarranted".

Truss said the strike, just a day after a deal between Ukraine and Russia to unblock grain exports, showed that Russia's Vladimir Putin could not be trusted.

"We need to urgently work with our international partners to find a better way of getting the grain out of Ukraine that doesn't involve Russia and their broken promises," she added.

Russia finds ways 'not to implement' promises: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of routinely violating agreements after Moscow's forces bombed Odessa's port, a facility key to a grain export deal the warring parties signed a day earlier.

"This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with US lawmakers, according to a statement from the presidency.

The Ukrainian military said its air defences had shot down two cruise missiles but two more hit the port, threatening the landmark agreement hammered out over months of negotiations aimed at relieving a global food crisis.

