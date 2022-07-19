Tunisian authorities have questioned Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi on accusations of money-laundering.

Ghannouchi appeared before an anti-terrorism judge to answer questions regarding suspicious financial transactions within the “Namaa Tounes” charity, Tunisia’s state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Dozens of Ennahda supporters rallied outside the courthouse in the capital Tunis to show support to Ghannouchi, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

“Ghannouchi has no relation whatsoever to this charity,” senior Ennahda leader Noureddine Bhairi told reporters.

Ennahda movement has earlier accused Tunisian authorities of seeking to “implicate” Ghannouchi in the case.

A deep political crisis