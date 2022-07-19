Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Putin: We see no desire by Ukrainians to stick to peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow did see not see any desire from Ukraine to stick to the terms of what he said had been a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.

Putin, asked about a possible meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, said Kiev had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal he said had been "practically achieved" in March.

Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a summit in Tehran, also said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that the West must remove restrictions on exports of Russian grain.

Ukraine official: We must win before winter

Ukraine must win its fight with Russia before winter to prevent its neighbour from bedding in long term, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

"It is very important for us not to enter into the winter. After winter, when the Russians will have more time to get a footing, it will certainly be more difficult.

It is very important for us not to give them this possibility," Yermak told Ukrainian weekly Novoye Vremya.

He repeated Kiev's view that Ukraine's Western allies should supply it with more arms, and said he was counting on multibillion-dollar pledges of US aid in the form of weaponry and economic support.

Putin: Progress in Ukraine grain talks thanks to Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for mediating talks on the export of grain from Ukraine, saying there is some progress.

"I want to thank you for your mediation efforts," Putin told Erdogan during a meeting in Tehran in comments released by the Kremlin.

"With your mediation, we have moved forward," Putin said.

Ukraine calls for ramp-up of US precision rocket systems

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has asked for the West to scale up drastically its supply of precision rocket systems, calling them a "game-changer" that could allow a counteroffensive against Russia.

These systems "significantly slowed down the Russian advance and dramatically decreased the intensity of their artillery shelling. So it's working. We are grateful to our partners," Reznikov told the Atlantic Council.

Since mid-June, the United States has delivered eight units of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or Himars, which can precisely strike targets within 80 kilometres (50 miles) using the ammunition that has been provided, with plans for four more.

Ukraine governor vows $100 for tips on Russian collaborators

The governor of a southern Ukrainian region under constant Russian rocket fire has promised a $100 reward for anyone who could help to identify people who have been collaborating with Russia.

Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the Mykolaiv region, offered the compensation in exchange for information about "those who reveal to the occupiers the places of deployment of Ukrainian troops" or help them establish the coordinates of potential targets.

"After careful verification and confirmation of the information provided, you will receive a bonus of $100," he said in a statement on his Telegram account.

Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule

Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time after the completion of scheduled maintenance, two sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters news agency.

The pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian natural gas exports to the European Union, was halted for ten days of annual maintenance on July 11. "They (Gazprom) will return to the levels seen before July 11 ," said one of the sources.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, added the pipeline would operate at less than its capacity of some 160 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. Gazprom cut gas exports through the route to 40 percent capacity last month, citing delays in the return of a turbine Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada.

EU to soften sanctions on Russian banks to allow food trade

The European Union will amend its sanctions on Moscow by allowing the unfreezing of some funds of top Russian banks that may be required to ease bottlenecks in the global trade of food and fertilisers, a draft document has showed.

The move comes amid criticism from African leaders about the negative impact of the sanctions on trade, which may have exacerbated shortages chiefly caused by Russia's attacks on Ukraine and its blockading of ports in the Black Sea.

Under the changed regulation, which is expected to be adopted by EU envoys on Wednesday, EU nations will be able to unfreeze previously blocked economic resources owned by top Russian lenders, the document said.

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian arms depots near Odesa

Russia's defence ministry has said its forces had destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's southern Odesa region that were storing weapons supplied to Kiev by the United States and European countries.

It did not say how many depots it had destroyed or what weapons were being stored there.

The reports have not been verified.

EU to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and metals baron to black list

The European Union is set to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and the head of giant zinc and copper firm UMMC to its black list of individuals and companies accused of supporting Moscow's attacks on Ukraine, according to a draft document.

The new list of 48 officials and nine entities to be blacklisted was prepared by the EU foreign affairs service.

It includes leaders of the Night Wolves motorcycle club, actors, politicians, the deputy head of a Russian security service, family members of sanctioned oligarchs and military people.