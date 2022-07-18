Europe is burning as heat waves send temperatures soaring, with firefighters facing an uphill struggle to put out wildfires – a direct result of a changing climate – engulfing most of the region.

France, Spain and Portugal among other European countries are seeing wildfires raging thousands of hectares of forest land as a result of extreme heat, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people to safer areas.

Arthur Wyns, policy manager at Climate and Health Alliance, says the world remains largely underprepared to deal with the health risks posed by disasters caused by climatic changes, even though they have become a “new normal”.

“There is a real public health risk in the next few days and weeks - and many people will face health complications and even die as a direct result of this climate-fueled extreme weather,” he says.

“Even though we have generally gotten better in responding to heat waves, the death toll from these events remains high. The most at-risk groups are the elderly, those with ongoing cardiovascular conditions, and those in cities.”

Wyns says temperature records are being broken across the Northern hemisphere, with wildfires and extreme heat devastating communities.

“The climate crisis has arrived,” he says.

France’s weather service is predicting new heat records for Monday (today). In the United Kingdom, too, some regions are bracing for 41C heat. Last week, Portugal saw temperatures shoot up to 47C, with Spain witnessing a high of 45C, causing over 1,000 deaths in the two countries alone.

Giovana Fleck, 25, is a resident of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. She says it’s new for her to witness such heat.

“It’s about 27C but the maximum today is supposed to go up to 32C. I can’t recall such a heatwave last year,” she says.

“This year, the heat was kind of spread out differently during the months. March, for example, was a very hot month and that’s very unusual. We didn’t have that last year,” she adds.

Fleck doesn’t have air-conditioning at her home, so to beat the heat, she and her loved ones go to cooler places, including the beaches, around the city. “Going to the park to sit under the shade, enjoying the wind is also helping a lot,” she says.

What Fleck shares from Amsterdam resonates with Marius Buet, a resident of Paris in France.