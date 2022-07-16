A two-day meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies has ended in Indonesia without a joint communique after Russia's military campaign in Ukraine divided the global forum.

In place of a formal communique, there would be a 14-paragraph statement issued by Indonesia, the G20 chair's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in closing remarks on Saturday.

She said there was consensus on most of the document but two paragraphs would focus on members' differences regarding the impacts of the Ukraine crisis and how to respond.

During talks on the Indonesian resort island Bali, the finance chiefs looked for solutions to food and energy crises, while accusing Russian technocrats of exacerbating the problems.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland blamed on Friday the assault on Ukraine for sending a shockwave through the global economy.

'Internal divisions'

At the beginning of the second day of talks on Saturday, Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo called on leaders to concentrate on recovery in a world economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.