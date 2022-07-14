Immediately after assuming charge as the US ambassador in Pakistan, Donald Blome assured a two-waycommunication with Islamabad, promising to “listen to and understand” and “convey that understanding” to Washington.

His comments go beyond mere diplomatic sweet talk. As the first full-time American envoy in Islamabad after a gap of four years, Blome has his plate full.

Following the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, US-Pakistan ties underwent a major transition. The Biden administration blamed Islamabad for Washington’s defeat. Pakistan, in turn, accused the US of making Islamabad the scapegoat for its own policy failures in Afghanistan.

Since then, the US and Pakistan have managed to reset their ties to an extent by putting the bitterness surrounding the US exit from Afghanistan behind them.

The new framework of reinvigorated Washington-Islamabad relations has to be viewed in the context of the running rivalry and competition between the US and China in South Asia. Islamabad wants to situate its ties with Washington on trade and economy.

The US, on the other hand, is viewing the newfound limited engagement with Pakistan through China’s lens. Pakistan’s desire to become a bridge between Washington and Beijing has left it stranded between the two competing superpowers.

In the last four decades, it is the third occasion that US-Pakistan relations are at a crossroads. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has given both countries a fresh opportunity to reconfigure their relations.

For the last 40 years, Afghanistan had been the defining feature of US-Pakistan ties. The 1979 Russian invasion of Afghanistan gave bilateral ties a new impetus to ally against communism. Similarly, the US intervention in Afghanistan following the September 2001 attacks made counterterrorism the central pillar of bilateral relations.

During former prime minister Imran Khan’s rule, US-Pakistan ties nosedived, even though Pakistan facilitated the 2020 Washington-Taliban deal and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Biden administration accused Pakistan of undermining US goals in Afghanistan. On the other hand, frustrated by the US blame game, Khan hit back with statements like, “Afghans have broken the chains of slavery.”