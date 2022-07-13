Bangladeshis are seeing a return of extended power outages, up to 16 hours a day, primarily due to a shortage of natural gas, leading to public discontent.

Not too long ago, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared in March that her government had made available the supply of electricity to 100 percent of the country’s population.

Barely three months later, prolonged power cuts punched holes in Hasina's rhetoric, triggering a wave of criticism on social media and eventually leading to street protests.

“Some areas outside Dhaka are experiencing 10 to 12 hours of power cuts,” Asif Bin Ali, a lecturer of sociology and political science department at North South University in Dhaka, tells TRT World.

“Even in the capital, we are experiencing eight to 10 hours of power cuts every day.”

The Bangladeshi government shrugs off blame and points at the shortage of natural gas in the wake of Russia’s military incursion in Ukraine.

“For my work, I have to depend on the internet. Power cut means no internet via broadband line. That means I have to stop working and wait for the electricity. Otherwise, I have to pay more to mobile companies for the internet,” he says.

“On summer days such as these, having no electricity means you are exposed to work in a harsh condition.”

Ali says solving the country’s energy crisis was a key promise by Hasina’s party since 2009, and when in late March this year the Awami League government announced that the goal had been achieved, “they were actually targeting the upcoming polls scheduled for 2023.”

“But now the government finds itself in an increasingly difficult situation to keep power plants operational since there isn’t enough gas available to do so, given that 52 percent of Bangladesh’s electricity is produced from natural gas,” he says.