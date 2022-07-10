Every year on July 11, Bosniaks mark the anniversary of the attack on the UN safe area of Srebrenica by the Bosnian Serb Army in 1995.

The ensuing genocide was the most brutal phase of the three-and-a-half-year genocide perpetrated in this part of Europe at the close of the 20th century.

Twenty-seven years later, Srebrenica remains an open wound for Bosniaks. This genocide has marked the generations of Bosniaks that lived through the 1990s. The trauma is felt by generations born after 1995, and transgenerational trauma is passed on to the next generations.

In addition to the shock and trauma of genocide, two other factors are felt.

First, while the Srebrenica genocide is well-documented, most perpetrators have yet to be prosecuted. Thousands of genocidaires took part in the worst crime in Europe since the Holocaust. The top Bosnian Serb leaders – Radovan Karadžić and Ratko Mladić – were guilty of genocide and sentenced to life terms, but countless others evaded responsibility.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) indicted 161 individuals and convicted 90 for crimes committed in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

This fact indicates that only a symbolic number has faced justice among thousands of genocidaires in Srebrenica. Furthermore, the sentences handed down were relatively lenient compared to the crimes committed.

The absence of a death penalty for the perpetrators was a significant deficiency of the international judicial institutions. At the domestic level, the courts in Bosnia have also prosecuted perpetrators but fallen far short of bringing a majority of them to justice.

Besides that, what about the responsibility of bus and truck companies that transported Bosniaks to their deaths? Where is the responsibility of bus drivers? What about the responsibility of cooks that prepared the meals for executioners?

In other words, apart from direct executioners, there is a set of other actors who facilitated the process of genocide who did not face accountability for their role in the genocide.