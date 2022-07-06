WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU warns of full halt in Russian gas, calls for transition to renewables
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc needs to be prepared for a complete cut-off of Russian gas supply amid political stand-off with Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
EU warns of full halt in Russian gas, calls for transition to renewables
Ursula von der Leyen has said a dozen members have already been hit by reductions or full cuts in gas supplies. / AP
July 6, 2022

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said that the 27-nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine.

The head of the EU's executive branch said on Wednesday that the bloc needed to be ready for shock disruptions coming from Moscow.

“We also need to prepare now for further disruption of gas supply and even a complete cut-off of Russian gas supply,” von der Leyen told the EU legislature in Strasbourg, France. 

She said a dozen members have already been hit by reductions or full cuts in gas supplies as the political stand-off with Moscow over the Ukraine intervention intensifies. 

“It is obvious: Putin continues to use energy as a weapon. This is why the Commission is working on a European emergency plan,” she said. 

“We need to make sure that in case of full disruption, the gas flows towards where it is most needed. We have to provide for European solidarity.”

READ MORE:The EU’s ban on Russian oil, explained

Transition toward renewables

European Union countries already agreed last month that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80 percent capacity for next winter to avoid shortages during the cold season. 

Recommended

The new regulation also says underground gas storage on EU soil will need to be filled to 90 percent capacity before the 2023-24 winter.

The conflict in Ukraine has prompted the 27-nation bloc to rethink its energy policies and sever ties with Russian fossil fuels. Member countries have agreed to ban 90 percent of Russian oil by year-end in addition to a ban on imports of Russian coal that will start in August.

The EU has not included gas – a fuel used to power factories and generate electricity – in its own sanctions for fear of seriously harming the European economy.

Before the conflict in Ukraine, it relied on Russia for 25 percent of its oil and 40 percent of its natural gas. To slash its use of Russian energy, the European Commission has been diversifying suppliers.

“And our efforts are already making a big difference," von der Leyen said. “Since March, global LNG exports to Europe have risen by 75 percent compared to 2021. LNG exports from the US to Europe have nearly tripled."

In the meantime, the average monthly import of Russian pipeline gas is declining by 33 percent compared with last year, von der Leyen said as she called for a speedy transition toward renewable sources of energy.

“Renewables are home-grown. They give us independence from Russian fossil fuels. They are more cost-efficient. And they are cleaner."

The EU Council agreed last month to raise the share of renewables in the bloc’s energy mix to at least 40 percent by 2030 – up from the previous target of 32 percent. In addition, a 9 percent energy consumption reduction target for 2030 will become binding on all EU member states for the first time.

READ MORE:Has Russia really weaponised natural gas?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing