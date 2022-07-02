At least five people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran, state media reported, with the area also hit by two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude.

"Five people have died in the earthquake ... and so far 12 are hospitalised," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran's Gulf coast, told state TV early on Saturday.

"Rescue work has been carried out and we are now providing tents as emergency housing."

United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and pinpointed in the Bandar Lengeh region of southern Iran.

Tremors