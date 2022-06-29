Finland and Sweden have signed a trilateral memorandum with Türkiye, pledging to address Ankara’s security concerns over their stance toward the PKK and FETO terror groups to pave the way for their NATO membership.

Before the countries signed the document, Türkiye accused the Nordic countries of breaching international norms by providing sanctuary to the PKK terror group and its affiliates, and the FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation).

A recent report had revealed that Sweden had been supplying weapons to the PKK terror outfit.

YPG and PYG is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) is the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

The following are the commitments made on Tuesday by the Nordic nations:

End of support to terrorist groups

Finland and Sweden will not provide support to YPG/PYD, and the organisation described as FETO in Türkiye.

Finland and Sweden reject and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, in the strongest terms.

Finland and Sweden unambiguously condemn all terrorist organisations perpetrating attacks against Türkiye and express their deepest solidarity with Türkiye and the families of the victims.

Türkiye also extends its full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

Commitment to prevent terrorist activities

Finland and Sweden confirm that the PKK is a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Finland and Sweden commit to prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations.

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden have agreed to step up co-operation to prevent the activities of these terrorist groups.

Finland and Sweden reject the goals of these terrorist organisations.

New counter-terrorism legislation

Finland and Sweden will conduct the fight against terrorism with determination, resolve and in accordance with the provisions of the relevant NATO documents and policies and will take all required steps to tighten further domestic legislation to this end.

The Nordic countries will also investigate and interdict any financing and recruitment activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well affiliates or inspired groups or networks.

In the memorandum, Finland also referrred to several recent amendments of its Criminal Code by which new acts have been enacted as punishable terrorist crimes.