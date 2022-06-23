The US Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a fundamental right to carry firearms in public, in a landmark decision that came just weeks after another deadly school shooting.

The 6-3 ruling strikes down a New York law that required a person to prove legitimate self-defence needs to receive a gun permit and will prevent states from restricting people carrying guns.

Despite a growing call for limits on firearms after two mass shootings in May stunned the country, the court on Thursday sided with advocates who said the US Constitution guarantees the right to own and carry guns.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion, said the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defence outside the home.

President Joe Biden said he was "deeply disappointed" with the ruling. "This ruling contradicts both common sense and the constitution, and should deeply trouble us all," he said in a statement.

The US Senate is currently considering a rare bipartisan bill that includes modest gun control measures.

'Watershed win' vs 'dark day'

The Supreme Court ruling is the first by the court in a major Second Amendment case in a decade and a victory for the powerful gun lobby, the National Rifle Association.