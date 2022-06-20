Monday, June 20, 2022

Erdogan, Guterres discuss steps to end conflict

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed initiatives to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In phone call with UN chief, Erdogan said peace talks must be revived and that the conflict should be resolved through diplomacy.

Joint efforts should continue to export Ukrainian grain via Black Sea to prevent global food crisis, Erdogan said.

Ukraine suffering 'significant' human losses, Russia claims

Russia has claimed that Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy casualties in the conflict between them, with only one brigade losing over 2,100 soldiers in a single month.

"During the special military operation, the opponent suffers significant losses. Thus, since May 19, just the 14th mechanised brigade of the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) lost more than 2,100 people killed and wounded," Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

"Due to the low morale and psychological state, 800 people intended to make up for the losses of this unit, refused to go to the combat area, accusing the officers of incompetence, bribery and nepotism in the payment of monetary allowances," he said.

'Complex' talks ongoing to unblock Ukraine ports: Zelenskyy

Ukraine is engaged in "complex negotiations" to release its ports from Russia's blockade, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, warning the global grain crisis would last as long as Russia's "colonial war".

"We are conducting complex multilevel negotiations to unblock our Ukrainian ports. But there is no progress yet.. That is why the global food crisis will continue as long as this colonial war continues," he said in a video address to the African Union.

Ukraine soon to receive first temporary storage for 2022 grain harvest

Ukraine, which faces a shortage of storage facilities for the 2022 grain crop due to the Russian incursion, will soon receive the first temporary storages from abroad, the agriculture ministry said.

Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters earlier in an interview that in the autumn when the corn harvest is over, the shortage of storage capacity could reach up to 15 million tonnes.

"The ministry ... has appealed to the governments of the United States, Canada, UK and the EU to provide Ukraine with temporary storage facilities.

Food warehouse in Odessa destroyed in Russian missile attack: Ukraine

A food warehouse in the Black Sea port of Odessa was destroyed in a Russian missile attack but no civilians were killed, the Ukrainian military said.

The Operational Command "South" said Russian forces fired 14 missiles at southern Ukraine during a three-hour barrage "in impotent anger at the successes of our troops."

Russia's military did not immediately comment on the reports. Explosions rocked Odessa after the Russia-installed head of the Crimea region, annexed by Moscow in 2014, said Ukrainian forces had attacked drilling platforms owned by a Crimean oil and gas company in the Black Sea off Ukraine's southern coast.

Ukraine hits oil Crimean drilling platforms: pro-Russian regional head

Ukrainian forces have attacked drilling platforms in the Black Sea owned by a Crimean oil and gas company, the pro-Russian head of the annexed peninsula said, giving no details of what weapons were used.

Three people were wounded and a search was under way for seven workers from the Chernomorneftegaz energy company, Sergei Askyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, said in a post on Telegram.

Crimean officials said work on three drilling platforms had been suspended after the hit, with fires reported.

Kremlin places blame for gas crisis at Europe's door

The Kremlin has said that Europe only had itself to blame for the crisis in the gas market and demanded that gas turbines used by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline should be returned.

Russia's state-controlled gas firm, Gazprom, cut capacity along Nord Stream 1 last week, citing the delayed return of equipment currently being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has gas to supply but that equipment should be sent back first, adding that the recent crisis was of a 'man-made' nature created by Europe.

"Russia remains the most reliable supplier. From a technical point of view, the mechanical infrastructure of that pipeline is under EU sanctions," Peskov said. "We have gas, it is ready to be delivered, but the Europeans must give back the equipment, which should be repaired under their obligations."

'Russia has no right to threaten Lithuania': Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has criticised Russia after it accused Lithuania of imposing trade restrictions on the transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Moscow's exclave of Kaliningrad.

"Russia has no right to threaten Lithuania. Moscow has only itself to blame for the consequences of its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Kuleba wrote in a statement on social media.