India's ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was quick to suspend its spokespersons after their comments denigrating the Prophet Muhammad kicked off a major diplomatic storm with Muslim countries.

It was one of the rare instances in which penal action was taken against hate speech directed at Indian Muslims. After all, anti-Muslim prejudice in the public discourse has not only been normalised under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it has also become the primary axis of mobilisation for the ruling party.

Yet, while the government showed a contrite face to the world, there hasn't been any alteration of their domestic policy towards Muslims. That much was clear from the brutal quelling of the protests that had broken out in several cities last week over the two BJP members’ derogatory remarks.

The most chilling visuals of the police repression of Muslim protestors came from the state of Uttar Pradesh. Bulldozers were used to demolish the homes of those accused of organising the protests. This included the house of Afreen Fatima, a Muslim activist who had risen to prominence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

This was not the first time bulldozers had been used to raze the homes of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, where this extra-constitutional method of instant punishment has become rampant. Yogi Adityanath, the ruling chief minister, made bulldozers a central motif in his re-election campaign earlier this year.

Of all the crackdown methods frequently employed against Muslim civil society, demolition by bulldozer is perhaps the most egregious. At the bare minimum, there is not even the pretence of a legal process. Sometimes, demolition notices are given just one day prior to the act, leaving the respondent with little legal recourse. There is no law or criminal code under the Indian Constitution that permits the home demolition of a convict, let alone of a suspect.

But the illegality of home demolitions is also its precise point. The message given to Muslims is that the Constitution or judiciary won't come to their rescue no matter what action the state takes against them. It is another milestone in the dissolution of the de facto ‘semi-citizenship’ of Indian Muslims.

It is worth remembering that just over two years ago, India saw its largest mobilisation of Muslims post-independence during the anti-CAA protests. The apparent reason behind these street protests was the passing of the Citizenship law that Muslims feared was part of a ploy to render their legal citizenship vulnerable to bureaucratic challenge. But the deeper roots of the protests were linked to the perceived dilution of their existing citizenship rights and a concern that their civil and political rights were being gradually chipped away.

That the protesters were right in their assessments became adequately clear following the subsequent crackdown on the organisers of those protests. They were slapped with terror charges merely for articulating their grievances against the government in a peaceful manner. Many of them still remain in jail.

This crushing of the CAA protests’ network of organisers represented a notable escalation of the state's oppression of Muslims. Since the CAA protests, Muslims have been grappling with doubts over the protection purportedly afforded to them by the laws providing for freedom of speech and assembly.