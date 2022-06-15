Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Biden announces $1B in new military aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has announced a new package of arms and ammunition for Ukraine after reaffirming Washington's support for Kiev against Russia's offensive in a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The package of $1 billion worth of arms includes more artillery, coastal anti-ship defence systems and ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems that Ukraine is already using, Biden said.

The latest package, the US said, includes anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that US forces are training Ukrainian troops on now.

"I am grateful for this support, it is especially important for our defence in (the eastern region of) Donbass," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia urges Sievierodonetsk surrender

Russia's defence ministry calls on Ukrainian fighters holding out at a chemical plant in the war-torn eastern city of Sievierodonetsk to halt their "senseless resistance" and surrender.

The Russian army also announces plans to organise evacuations on for hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children, believed to sheltering inside the Azot plant.

It says the evacuees will be taken to a part of the Luhansk region held by pro-Moscow separatists.

Gazprom cuts Nord Stream deliveries

Russia's energy giant Gazprom says it will reduce daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany due to the "repair" of compressor units by German company Siemens.

The deliveries from the Portovaya compression station near the northwestern city of Vyborg are set to be reduced by around one third.

Along with many Western companies, German conglomerate Siemens announced its exit from the Russian market over Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Türkiye establishes ‘red line’ diplomacy to solve grain crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine conflict

Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said it has implemented "red line" diplomacy to solve the grain crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A "red line" was formed to discuss the issue more closely and bring it to a conclusion, under the leadership of Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. The Ukrainian and Russian defence ministries will each assign one general who will be in direct contact with Türkiye to solve the problem.

“We have intense negotiation traffic with both Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have some reservations. We are working to eliminate the reservations. We are hopeful,” said Akar.

US urged Western countries to 'intensify' arms supplies to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has urged allies not to “lose steam” on sending weapons to Ukraine as Kiev pleads desperately for heavier arms to hold back Russia’s offensive.

“We must intensify our shared commitment to Ukraine’s self defence, and we must push ourselves even harder to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself, its citizens and its territory,” Austin said at a meeting in Brussels with some 50 countries backing Ukraine.

Ukraine's president seeks tighter sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the European Union to tighten sanctions on Russia, warning that Russian forces could target other countries after attacking his own country.

In a speech to both chambers of the Czech parliament via a video link, Zelenskyy reiterated calls for the EU to allow Ukraine to start on the road to membership of the 27-nation bloc by giving it candidate country status.

"As in the past, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the first step that the Russian leadership needs to open the way to other countries, to the conquest of other peoples," he said.

NATO to help Ukraine with transition to Western weapons

A NATO summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"It is very much about enabling the Ukrainians to transition from Soviet-era, from old equipment to more modern NATO standard equipment," he told reporters ahead of a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels.

Putin, Xi agree to ramp up economic cooperation amid sanctions: Kremlin

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to ramp up economic cooperation in the face of "unlawful" Western sanctions, the Kremlin said.

"It was agreed to expand cooperation in the energy, financial, industrial, transport and other areas, taking into account the situation in the global economy that has become more complicated due to the unlawful sanctions policy of the West," the Kremlin said following phone talks between the leaders.

UN probes allegations Russians adopting Ukrainian children

The UN rights chief has said her office is investigating allegations that children are being sent from war-torn Ukraine to Russia and then offered up for adoption.

Speaking before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet said her office "has been looking into allegations of children forcibly deported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

These reportedly included children who were "taken from orphanages and subsequently offered for adoption in Russia," she said.

Britain considering more anti-ship missiles for Ukraine

Britain is considering sending additional anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, beyond the weapons it has already promised, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Wallace said that delivery of guided multi-launch rocket systems (MLRS) Britain has promised to Ukraine would be "imminent" and that London was considering sending more weapons.

"We are obviously exploring anti-ship capabilities greater than we already put, in the Brimstone family of weapons systems," he told reporters during a visit to Oslo.

US targets Russia with tech to evade censorship of Ukraine news

The US government has pushed new, increased funding into three technology companies since the start of the Ukraine conflict to help Russians sidestep censors and access Western media, according to five people familiar with the situation.

The financing effort is focused on three firms that build Virtual Private Networks (VPN) - nthLink, Psiphon and Lantern – and is designed to support a recent surge in their Russian users, the sources said.

VPNs help users hide their identity and change their online location, often to bypass geographic restrictions on content or to evade government censorship technology.