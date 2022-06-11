US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has blasted China's "provocative, destabilising" military activity near Taiwan, as well as Beijing's growing aggression across the wider Asia-Pacific region.

In an address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit on Saturday, Austin took aim at Beijing's "growing coercion" towards Taiwan, a day after his first face-to-face talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.

"We've witnessed a steady increase in provocative and destabilising military activity near Taiwan," he told the forum in Singapore, which is attended by defence ministers from Asia and around the world.

"That includes (Chinese military) aircraft flying near Taiwan in record numbers in recent months, and nearly on a daily basis," he said.

"We categorically oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side," he added. "Our policy hasn't changed — unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be true for (China)."

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are soaring over democratic, self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as its territory and has vowed to seize one day, by force if necessary.

War of words

On Friday, Wei had warned Austin that "if anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost", according to Chinese officials.