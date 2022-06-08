As grieving families and friends prepare for the funeral of those killed in an attack on Catholic church that killed at least 50 people in Ondo state on Sunday, Nigerians slammed officials for the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Gunmen stormed the St Francis Catholic Church, in the relatively peaceful Owo town during a congregation, firing shots and detonating explosives before escaping the scene.

Although Nigerian security forces have not yet identified who carried out the attack, police on Tuesday announced they had recovered unexploded bombs as well as casings from bullets used in AK-47 assault rifles.

Blaming the government’s security agencies, Confidence MacHarry, a security analyst said intelligence must be deployed to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

“Local intelligence collections have not been geared towards preventing such incidents. The security situation might be worse than we think,” MacHarry, a lead security analyst at Lagos based geopolitical risk advisory, SBM Intelligence, told TRT World.

The Chief Superintendent of Police, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the attack was a first of its kind in the southwestern part of the country compared to a number of similar attacks in the north due to banditry and insurgency.

He explained that the assault was a planned one as the perpetrators had mixed with the congregants and infiltrated the church.

Worshippers were celebrating the feast of Pentecost, an important Catholic post-Easter holiday.

Eyewitnesses of the attack said some gunmen entered the church when the priest celebrating the Mass was giving the blessing to end the service, while others stayed outside to shoot anyone who attempted to flee.

“We have commenced investigation, and we are optimistic that they will all be apprehended in no time,” Adejobi told TRT World.

“We also want the state government to constantly have security meetings with the security agencies in Ondo and assist them with the wherewithal to discharge their duties as expected.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Federal Republic of Nigeria, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, ordered security units and experts from the Force headquarters to take up the investigation and “make sure the perpetrators are apprehended as soon as possible”.

“We urge Nigerians to assist the police with any useful information they may have in relation to this incident, to aid the arrest of the culprits and our investigation,” he said.

However, MacHarry pointed out that Nigeria does not have a track record of apprehending terror masterminds.

“There is a wealth of intel that comes from locals in troubled areas which more often than not, the security services fail to act on,” he said.

The southwestern region is home to the Yoruba ethnic group, where Christians and Muslims coexist peacefully.