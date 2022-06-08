The US accounts for 73 percent of 139 mass shootings that occurred in developed countries between 1998 to 2019, according to a new study.

Published in the International Journal of Comparative and Applied Criminal Justice, the study compared mass shootings in the US against developed and developing countries.

The findings also found that 62 percent of all 1,318 fatalities from mass shootings during the period happened in the US.

Of the 101 attacks that occurred in the US between 1998 and 2019, there were 816 deaths. In comparison, France had the next highest number of mass shootings with eight, which led to 179 deaths.

Half of the 36 countries classified as developed did not have a single mass shooting, and only 10 had more than one: Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Netherlands and Switzerland each with two mass shootings, Finland had three, Canada had four, Germany had five, followed by France and the US.

The US also has a mass shooting every single year – the only country to do so.

The study defined a mass shooting as “a gun violence incident carried out in one or more public or populated locations within 24 hours, involving at least some victims chosen at random and/or for their symbolic value”.

The incident must include at least four or more deaths during the shooting.

The research was carried out by Assistant Professor Dr Jason R Silva from William Peterson University, who has analysed the differences in characteristics between US mass shootings and other countries.

The study also offered some emerging patterns to the profile of perpetrators of mass shootings.

It found that 91 percent of perpetrators were born in the country they attacked, 99 percent were male, one-third had military experience, and 7 percent had a history of law enforcement experience.

Dr Silva, based at the University’s Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, says it is important to learn lessons from incidents for future approaches.

“Many developed countries instituted policies in the immediate aftermath of an attack that may have contributed to stopping the problem, and this can provide lessons for future approaches to US mass shooting intervention and prevention.