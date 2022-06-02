When flooding destroyed her family’s rice crops, Nimol* left her home in Battabang province in northwestern Cambodia for a job in a garment factory in Kampong Speu in the outskirts of the capital, Phnom Penh. At the age of 20, her family ran into debt and she became the primary breadwinner for her grandfather and sister back home.

“We didn’t have money to pay for the fertilisers,” Nimol recounted. “Many people came to work here from my village; some migrated to Thailand,” she added.

Nimol’s story is a common one among garment factory workers in Cambodia and across South and South East Asia – regions highly vulnerable to climate change. Around the world, the garment industry counts around 70 million workers.

Increasingly, evidence demonstrates that the changing climate is also negatively impacting the health and economic security of workers in garment factories, though little is being done to ensure conditions are improved.

In a country where the number of ‘hot days’ have increased to as many as 46 days per year in the last century, a recent report by Royal Holloway, the University of Nottingham and Royal University of Phnom Penh finds that more than 64 percent of garment workers in Cambodia have experienced at least one climate change-related impact at work or outside the factory in the last 12 months – particularly pollution and extreme heat. Flooding and fires were experienced by nine and six percent of workers respectively.

“There’s very little top-down scrutiny in terms of what’s going on for workers in their workplace – the kind of health impacts, the impact on their livelihoods,” Laurie Parsons, one of the report’s authors, told TRT World. “If we look at the monitoring that does go on, which is relatively limited, almost every garment factory fails almost every inspection on heat,” Parsons adds. “It’s just too hot for workers in almost every case.”

A 2017 report by the NGO Better Factories Cambodia found that a wave of incidents of mass fainting among Cambodian factory workers was caused by poor health and safety conditions, including exhaustion, overheating and malnutrition.

The industry is also a significant contributor to climate change: “fast fashion” has led to an increase in the production and waste of textile products. Clothing and footwear are estimated to be responsible for 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions – more than international flights and maritime shipping combined. Moving the products to their final destinations across the world generates further emissions, with freight alone responsible for seven percent of global emissions.

Precarious work conditions made worse by climate change

“Garment workers repeatedly told us they don’t have the voice to be able to raise these concerns with major brands,” Parsons says.

“Factories are not being supported to support workers who are facing an increasing level of environmental risk,” Parsons adds. According to the research, in 78% of cases where a flood stops or partially stops production, garment workers lose money. On average, they lose something like 50 to 80 percent of their wages on those days.