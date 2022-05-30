Ankara is getting ready to launch military operations along its southern borders to create “safe zones” in Syria, aiming to completely eliminate PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including dozens of civilians bombings in Istanbul and Ankara in 2016 alone. The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the European Union and the United States.

But Türkiye’s relationship with its NATO ally, the US, has been a complicated one on Syria ever since former American President Barack Obama’s presidency despite the agreed designation of the PKK. Ankara says it’s frustrated with “unkept promises” by the US.

Russia, another key-player in the country ever since it began supporting Syrian leader Bashar al Assad in 2015 against opposition forces, also failed following up with its agreements with Ankara, Türkiye’s foreign ministry says.

"...both Russia and the US bear responsibility as they did not keep their promises," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last year, referring to PKK’s attacks on Türkiye. "Since they are not keeping their promises, we will do what is necessary for our security," he said.

Here’s a look at some of Ankara’s main objections regarding American and Russian policy in Syria.

No YPG withdrawal from border

The YPG, which currently controls approximately one-third of Syria's territory with support from the US, often targets Azaz, Marea, al Bab, Jarablus, Afrin, Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain in northern Syria with heavy weapons.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.

During the last operation in 2019, Ankara reached separate agreements with Washington and Moscow. Both countries pledged the withdrawal of the YPG 30 kilometres to the south of the Turkish border. More than two years into the agreements, there has been no action taken towards the withdrawal of the YPG.

Self-determination of Arabs

In 2014, when the then US president Obama decided to support the YPG, Washington argued that its support to the group was tactical to fight Daesh in the country. But Ankara objected the call, saying that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.