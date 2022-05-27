A Palestinian teenager has been shot and killed by Israeli troops near the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry has said.

Zayd Mohammed Ghouneim was shot in the back and neck and died in hospital on Friday, a ministry statement said.

Contacted by AFP news agency, the Israeli army said it was not immediately in a position to comment on the matter.

The death raises to five the number of Palestinian teenagers killed during Israeli military operations in the West Bank in a month.

Earlier, Israeli forces injured almost 90 people in protests in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

At least one Palestinian was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital on Friday while others sustained injuries from stun grenades, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas inhalation, the statement added.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning Israel's "repression", saying locals were protesting against expanding Jewish settlements and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

The worst clashes took place in the central West Bank town of Huwara, near the city of Nablus.