The first Russian soldier on trial in Ukraine for "war crimes" during Moscow's attacks has pleaded guilty, facing possible life imprisonment in Kiev.

Asked in court if he was guilty of the allegations, including war crimes and premeditated murder, 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin responded "yes" on Wednesday.

He is accused of killing a 62-year-old civilian in northeast Ukraine in the first days of the Kremlin's offensive.

Shishimarin — from the Siberian region of Irkutsk — sat in the glass defendant's box in a Kiev district court, wearing a blue and grey hoodie.

The soldier looked towards the ground as a prosecutor read out charges against him in Ukrainian. An interpreter was translating for him into Russian.

Civilian killed on bicycle