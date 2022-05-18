Wednesday, May 18, 2022

UN chief warns of famine, urges Russia to free Ukrainian grain

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned of years of mass hunger and famine if a growing global food crisis goes unchecked as he urged Russia to release Ukrainian grain.

Speaking at a major United Nations summit in New York, Guterres said the conflict in Ukraine was compounding global food insecurity already worsened by warming temperatures and the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres said that in just two years, the number of severely food insecure people has doubled –– from 135 million pre-pandemic to 276 million today. He added that more than half a million people are living in famine conditions, an increase of more than 500 percent since 2016.

"Now the war in Ukraine is amplifying and accelerating all these factors: climate change, Covid-19 and inequality," he told the meeting, adding, "It threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity, followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine, in a crisis that could last for years," Guterres added.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other after peace talks stall

The Kremlin has said Ukraine is showing no willingness to continue peace talks, while officials in Kiev blamed Russia for the lack of progress. The last known face-to-face negotiations were on March 29. Officials said contacts had continued remotely but both sides then indicated that the talks had stagnated.

"Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukrainian negotiators...," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Kiev had "practically withdrawn from the negotiation process".

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko blamed Russia. " (President Vladimir) Putin is not ready to hold talks," he said on the Telegram app. "The only chance (for peace) is the destruction of the Russian occupiers. As for when they will be ready to accept defeat, I think it's a matter of months."

EU works on 'European Geopolitical Community'

The EU has said it will work to create a "European Geopolitical Community" that would be a sort of waiting room with privileges for neighbouring countries hoping to join the bloc.

European Council chief Charles Michel pledged to put the project on track around the middle of the year, fleshing out an idea put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron to MEPs last week.

"I will propose that a conference be held around or after the summer" that would bring together EU leaders and partner countries "to discuss the concrete options," Michel told the bloc's advisory Europe an Economic and Social Committee.

The aim is to forge convergence and deepen operational cooperation to address common challenges, peace, stability and security on our continent - European Council chief Charles Michel

US reopens Kiev embassy after three-month closure

The US embassy in Kiev has reopened after a three-month closure due to Russia's offensive against Ukraine. "We are officially reopening operations," spokesperson Daniel Langenkamp told Reuters shortly before the US flag was raised above the embassy.

He said a small number of diplomats would return initially to staff the mission. Consular operations will not resume immediately and a no travel advisory from the State Department remains in place across Ukraine, Langenkamp said.

The US embassy closed on February 14, ten days before Russia launched a full-scale military campaign. Embassy staff spent the first two months of the conflict in Poland, but Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien returned to the country on May 2, visiting the western city of Lviv.

EU urges members to work together to renew weapons stocks

The European Union has urged member countries to quickly replenish their depleted stocks of ammunition and military equipment, and offered financial incentives to those willing to work together to replace materiel sent to Ukraine.

Many of the EU’s 27 members have sent equipment to help Ukrainian troops since Russia launched an attack on February 24. At first it was mostly ammunition, but now includes portable missiles to destroy warplanes and tanks, as well as heavier equipment.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, is offering a fund of 500 million euros ($526 million) over two years to countries willing to work in groups of at least three to replenish their stocks. Officials declined to say, for security reasons, exactly what kinds of shortages nations have.

Russia says Q1 economic growth seen at 3.5 percent

Russia's state statistics agency has said it expects economic growth to stand at 3.5 percent in the first quarter of this year. The figures by Rosstat were the first estimate of Russian economic growth since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine and the West slapped retaliatory sanctions.

The growth is expected to be driven by passenger transport and the extraction of mineral resources, according to Rosstat. By comparison, Russia's economy expanded by five percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Economists believe that the worst economic impact of the sanctions is still to come and expect Russia, which has relied heavily on imports of manufacturing equipment and consumer goods, to plunge into a deep recession.

Russia: Ukrainian fighters surrendered at Azovstal sent to hospital in Novoazovsk

Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have been taken to a hospital at Novoazovsk in the breakaway Donetsk republic, the Russian defence ministry has said.

Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian fighters who barricaded themselves into tunnels at the site have given themselves up to Russian and pro-Russian forces since Monday. Ukrainian officials have halted all public discussion of the fate of fighters who had made their last stand at Azovstal.

According to Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, said there had been about 2,000 fighters in the industrial complex and "a little more than half" remained inside. "Commanders and high-ranking fighters of (the) Azov (regiment) have not yet come out," he said.

Yellen: Not legal for US government to seize Russian central bank assets

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that it would not be legal for the United States to seize frozen Russian central bank assets to help rebuild Ukraine after Russia's offensive ends.

"I think it's very natural that given the enormous destruction in Ukraine, and huge rebuilding costs that they will face, that we will look to Russia to help pay at least a portion of the price that will be involved," Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Bonn, Germany.

"That said, while we're beginning to look at this, it would not be legal now in the United States for the government to seize those" assets. "It's not something that is legally permissible in the United States."

United States 'likely' to scrap Russia debt payment exemption

The United States will likely end an exemption allowing Moscow to pay its foreign debts with dollars held in Russia, the US treasury secretary has said, a move that could push Vladimir Putin's country into default.

"When we first imposed sanctions on Russia, we created an exemption that would allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place and for investors to be able to sell securities," said Janet Yellen. "And the expectation was, that it was time limited. So I think it's reasonably likely that the licence will be allowed to expire."

Punishing sanctions imposed following Russia's incursion into Ukraine in late February have largely severed the country from the international financial system, blocking Moscow's ability to access dollars held in US banks to pay its debts.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy's life story told in new comic book

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's life story — from comedian to a leader in the hour of crisis — has been given the graphic novel treatment in TidalWave Comics' latest biography, "Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

The 22-page glossy, set for release on Friday, tells the story of how Zelenskyy, who once played a fictional president in a TV show, swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research," said writer Michael Frizell. The artist, Pablo Martinena, has also drawn biographies on David Beckham, Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump.

Ukrainian flag on summit of Everest

On the roof of the world, Antonina Samoilova held up a blue and yellow panel emblazoned "Stand With Ukraine" while her father and brother were serving in the army defending their country against Russia's offensive.

The 33-year-old had tears in her eyes as she unfurled the Ukrainian flag on the summit of Mount Everest last week, she said on Wednesday after returning to Kathmandu. The world's attention was turning away from her country's plight, she worried.

"I knew already before the expedition that I am the only Ukrainian on Everest this year. That made me push myself to go to the summit because I knew if it's not me, then who?" she told AFP. "...it's not good for us Ukrainians because we need more help, we need all the world to help us," she said.

Moscow will rebuild "freed" territories in Ukraine: Russian deputy PM

Russia will finance the reconstruction of territories in Ukraine that it has taken control of and will repair roads that link those areas with Russia, RIA has quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying. Khusnullin said Russia had "freed" the territories.

He also said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe by capacity, will supply energy to Russia and to Ukraine if the latter pays for it, RIA reported. Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia plant from Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch documents 'apparent war crimes' by Russia in Ukraine

A leading human rights watchdog says it has documented further cases of "apparent war crimes" by Russian troops in two regions in Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report that Russian forces controlling much of the Kiev and Chernihiv regions from late February through March had subjected civilians to summary executions, torture and other grave abuses.

The report pointed to what HRW said were 22 apparent summary executions, nine other unlawful killings, six possible enforced disappearances and seven cases of torture.

Finland and Sweden to buy firearms, anti-tank weapons together

Finland and Sweden will buy portable firearms and anti-tank weapons together, Finland's defence ministry has said, as the two Nordic country's handed in their applications to join the Western military alliance NATO.

The two countries will step up their cooperation in defence procurement by Finland joining an agreement to acquire anti-tank weapons from Swedish weapons maker Saab Dynamics, a subsidiary of Saab, the ministry said.

Finland's Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen also authorised preparations for a joint purchase of small fire arms including assault rifles, shotguns and arms for personal protection, the ministry said.

Senior Turkish official holds phone calls on Sweden, Finland's NATO bid

The spokesperson of Turkish Presidency has held a series of phone calls with his German, Swedish, Finnish, British and US counterparts, discussing his country's position over Sweden and Finland's NATO bid and other regional issues.

According to a statement by his office, Ibrahim Kalin held phone calls with the German chancellor's foreign policy aide Jens Plotner, Swedish Foreign Ministry State Secretary Robert Rydberg, the Finnish president's chief adviser Petri Hakkarainen, British National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Türkiye, a NATO member, has voiced objections to Finland and Sweden's bids, criticising the two countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups like the YPG/PKK. Kalin told the other officials that Türkiye expects concrete steps to resolve its national security concerns on the issue of Sweden and Finland's applications.

Biden says 'strongly' supports Finland, Sweden NATO bid

President Joe Biden has expressed strong backing for the bid by Finland and Sweden to join NATO in the face of Russia's offensive against Ukraine, and offered US support in the event of "aggression" during the application process.

"The United States will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security, and to deter and confront aggression or the threat of aggression" while their bid is considered, Biden said in a statement.

Biden, who will welcome Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to the White House on Thursday, said he was looking "forward to working with the US Congress and our NATO allies to quickly bring Finland and Sweden into the strongest defensive alliance in history".

Moscow expels 34 French, 24 Italian, 27 Spanish diplomats

Russia has moved to expel a total of 85 European embassy staff, responding to similar moves by those countries. The Foreign Ministry said it was ordering out 34 diplomatic staff from France, 27 from Spain and 24 from Italy.

The three countries are among European nations that have collectively thrown out more than 300 Russians since Moscow's February 24 incursion of Ukraine. In many cases, they accused Russian diplomats of spying, which Moscow has denied.