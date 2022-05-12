Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been reappointed in an effort to bring stability to the island nation that is in the grip of an economic and political crisis.

Wickremesinghe, 73, who has never completed a full term in office, took his oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a ceremony in the president’s office on Thursday.

His career appeared to be drawing to a close before this week, when he agreed to helm a unity administration and help steer the South Asian nation of 22 million people through a turbulent phase.

Objecting to his appointment for a sixth time, some opposition and religious leaders said citizens wanted sweeping reforms.

Lawmaker Anura Dissananayake said the president’s choice of Wickremesinghe was more about protecting him and his family from public anger over his role in the economic crisis than solving the country’s problems.

When he was foreign minister from 2015 to 2019, Wickremesinghe was accused of protecting the powerful Rajapaksa family from allegations of corruption and other wrongdoing.

Politics, economy in turmoil

For weeks, protesters have been demanding that both Rajapaksas resign over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted the country and caused severe shortages of fuel, food and other essentials.

The president’s brother, Mahinda Rajakapsa, resigned as prime minister on Monday following violent attacks by his supporters on peaceful anti-government protesters.