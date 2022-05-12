Media workers and analysts have blasted the slanted coverage by some Western news outlets of the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who according to her channel and eyewitnesses was shot dead in "cold blood" by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

"This is reprehensible journalism," said Sana Saeed, host of the "Backspace" series on AJ plus, posting headlines of some of the major news outlets and calling it a "pattern of obfuscation."

The Qatar-based TV Al Jazeera on Wednesday charged that Israeli forces deliberately and "in cold blood" shot dead Abu Akleh, 51, in the head during the unrest in the Jenin refugee camp.

Ali Al Samoudi, an eyewitness and colleague of slain correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, said in his video testimony that Israeli troops fired three bullets at journalists, with the first one missing them, the second wounding Samoudi in the shoulder and the third hitting Abu Akleh in the head.

Israel says it is not certain how she was killed. But Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett suggested that "armed Palestinians" were "likely" responsible. Israel's military chief later said it was unclear who fired the fatal shot, and added that a probe was under way.

Majid Awais, a witness, told the AFP news agency that Abu Akleh "turned in panic" when she saw her colleague Samudi was shot. Moments later she too was shot.

AFP said its photographer reported that Israeli forces were firing in the area and that he then saw Abu Akleh's body lying on the ground, with no Palestinian gunmen visible at the time.

Media omitting 'who did the killing'

"Instead of trusting the group of Palestinian journalists who witnessed the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, these news outlets resorted to framing the news to deliberately omit who did the killing," said Linah Alsaafin, an online producer with Al Jazeera English, in her post on Twitter that showed headlines from BBC, New York Times, The Guardian and Associated Press.