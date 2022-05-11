The number of civilian casualties in war-torn Yemen has dropped by over 50 percent since a two-month truce took effect in early April.

Civilian casualties totalled 95 in April, down from 213 in March, said the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an aid group which has been providing food, shelter and other necessities to Yemen, said on Wednesday.

The group cited data from the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project.

"The figures provide clear proof of the benefits from the truce. During the last month, many families were spared from having their lives shattered by the loss of family members to a meaningless war," NRC's Yemen country director Erin Hutchinson said in a statement.

"For the sake of the Yemeni people and their future, we hope the parties to the conflict will extend the truce."

A rare respite from violence