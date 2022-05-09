Monday, May 9, 2022

Biden signs measure speeding up US weapons deliveries to Ukraine

President Joe Biden has eased the acceleration of US weapons shipments to Ukraine through a law based on a World War 2 measure helping US allies to defeat Nazi Germany.

Biden signed the Lend-lease Act in the Oval Office, saying the United States supports Ukrainians' "fight to defend their country and their democracy against Putin's brutal war."

Acknowledging the billions of dollars already spent by the United States, Biden said "caving to aggression is even more costly." The Lend-lease Act, streamlining the flow of military equipment, "is based on a WW2-era programme to help Europe resist Hitler," the White House said.

US: Putin's claim of Ukraine defensive action patently absurd

The United States has said President Vladimir Putin was "absurd" and insulting history by casting Russia's attacks on Ukraine as a defensive operation on the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

"To call this a defensive action is patently absurd," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. "It is an insult to those who have lost their lives and those who have fallen victim to this senseless oppression."

Earlier, Putin defended Russia's "special military operation" as necessary to protect the "Motherland" as Moscow flexed its military muscle at a huge parade marking the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany.

US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports

The US has suspended for one year tariffs imposed on Ukrainian steel imports, a move designed to help the nation's economy. The 25 percent tariff was imposed in March 2018 to protect domestic industry, although a handful of countries were exempted.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed the importance of the industry that continues to operate and employ one in every 13 Ukrainians, providing them with an "economic lifeline".

"We can't just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people—we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine's economic well-being," Raimondo said in a statement.

Pentagon: Ukrainians being sent to Russia against their will

The United States has seen indications that some Ukrainians are being moved to Russia against their will, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has said, calling the actions "unconscionable."

EU's von der Leyen sees progress in talks with Hungary on Russian oil ban

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she has made progress in talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels.

"This evening's discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security", von der Leyen said in a tweet. "We made progress, but further work is needed", she added.

Von der Leyen said she would convene a video conference with other countries in the region to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.

UN rights session planned on Ukraine to address Mariupol 'mass casualties'

The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Ukraine this week, an official has said, after Kiev called for a review of the situation there, including reports of mass casualties in Mariupol.

Diplomats said that the meeting, set to take place on Thursday, could include a resolution that would task the newly formed Commission of Inquiry into the war with providing a detailed report to the council later this year.

Among at least 55 signatory countries to a letter requesting the meeting were Germany, Britain, Türkiye and the United States.

Ukrainian president calls for moves to unblock ports

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for immediate moves to open Ukrainian ports blockaded by Russia to allow wheat exports and prevent a global food crisis.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app after speaking to European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskyy wrote: "It is important to prevent a food crisis in the world caused by Russia's aggressive actions."

"Immediate measures must be taken to unblock Ukrainian ports for wheat exports," he wrote.

EU's Michel forced to take cover during Odessa strike

European Council President Charles Michel, who made a surprise visit to Odessa, was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city.

The strike took place as he held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"During the meeting with the PM, the participants needed to interrupt the meeting to take shelter as missiles struck again the region of Odessa," an EU official said.

US sanctions Russian Sberbank, Gazprombank executives

The US has announced sanctions on executives of Russia’s largest bank of Sberbank and Gazprombank, subsidiary of state-owned energy company Gazprom, amid Moscow’s offensive on Ukraine.

The sanctions targeted eight current and recent board members of Sberbank and 27 board members of Gazprombank, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

State-owned Moscow Industrial Bank and 10 of its subsidiaries were added to the sanctions list as well.

Belarus leader says West 'at war with Russia' in Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a key ally of Moscow, has accused the West of supporting Nazi ideas and of being "at war with Russia" in Ukraine.

"Followers of the Nazis are obsessed with the idea of revenge, but they are not ready to fight openly against the heirs of the Soviet people," Lukashenko said at a speech on Victory Day.

"That's why they are flooding Ukraine with weapons, waging war on memorials, symbols and veterans," he said.

US: Asia's reaction to Ukraine conflict sends signal to Russia and China

The reaction of Asian countries to the Ukraine crisis helps show Russia and China that they cannot act with impunity when launching an offensive, the US ambassador to Japan has said.

Rahm Emanuel made the comment in an online event hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Japan's ambassador to the United States Tomita Koji told the event that US President Joe Biden's planned visit to Japan this month would send a signal that Washington was still focused on the Indo-Pacific.

WHO delivers 20 all-terrain ambulances to Ukraine