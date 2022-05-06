Friday, May 6, 2022

UNSC resolutions backs 'peaceful' Ukraine solution

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted its first declaration on Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive in February, backing the Secretary-General's efforts to find a "peaceful solution" to the conflict.

The declaration, drafted by Norway and Mexico, stopped short of supporting a mediation effort by Antonio Guterres, as was laid out in an earlier version of the text.

"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," the text adopted said. It also "recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."

Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day

Officials from Ukraine’s national security council have warned residents against the increased risk of shelling on Sunday and Monday, coinciding with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

A Facebook post published on the profile of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation, under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid sirens.

Separately, Kiev’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said authorities will not be extending the curfew in Kiev; one has already been introduced. But street patrols would be reinforced.

Russian forces encircle Severodonetsk

Russian forces have almost encircled Severodonetsk, the easternmost city in Ukraine held by Kiev, and are trying to storm it, a local official says.

Oleksandr Striuk, the head of the Seve rodonetsk military administration, says on Ukrainian television that Kiev's army was so far "repelling these attacks" but the Russians were pressing on.

He says around 15,000 people remain in Severodonetsk, which had a population of around 100,000 before the attack.

Kiev: 11 women among 41 prisoners freed in new swap

Over 40 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians captured by Russia, among them 11 women and a cleric, have been freed in a new prisoner exchange, Kiev said.

"Another prisoner exchange has taken place: 41 people, including 11 women were brought home," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on Telegram.

Among those released were 28 soldiers and 13 civilians, one of whom was a member of the clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

G7 leaders, Ukraine's Zelenskyy to hold talks

Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

Talks will focus on the latest developments of the Russian attack, efforts to bolster Ukraine and ways to demonstrate "continued G7 unity in our collective response, including by imposing severe costs for Putin’s war," a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on Monday.

The leaders of the G7 countries, which include the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy, will hold their virtual meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday morning, the spokesperson added.

Russia will remain in southern Ukraine 'forever': lawmaker

A senior official from the Russian parliament has said that Russia will remain in southern Ukraine "forever," speaking on a visit to the Moscow-controlled city of Kherson.

"Russia is here forever. There should be no doubt about this. There will be no return to the past," Andrey Turchak said, according to a statement from the ruling United Russia party.

Moscow allows sanction-busting imports

Russia has allowed for hundreds of categories of goods to be imported without the agreement of the intellectual property owner in order to bypass restrictions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.

Among the list published by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce are Apple and Samsung smartphones, major car brands, game consoles and spare parts used in various industries.

There are also everyday consumer products, such as cutlery and cosmetics. "According to this document, civil liability is waived in cases where products are imported by importers bypassing official distribution channels," the ministry said.

Russian court orders arrest in absentia of top journalist

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest in absentia of Alexander Nevzorov, a prominent Russian journalist accused of spreading false information about Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The court said Nevzorov, who has been put on Russia's international wanted list, would be detained for two months if he ever returns to Russia or is extradited there.

Nevzorov's wife wrote on Instagram in March that she and her husband were in Israel, but that the couple had no plans to move there permanently.

Zelenskyy: Russia not willing to end 'war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia thought it could escape prosecutions for "war crimes" because of the threat of a nuclear attack.

"They do not believe that they can be made responsible for the war crimes because they have the power of the nuclear state", Zelenskyy, speaking through a translator, told Britain's Chatham House think tank.

"This is the 72nd day of the fully-fledged war and we can see no end of it yet and we cannot feel any willingness of the Russian side to end it," he added.

One Ukrainian fighter killed in Mariupol during evacuation

Authorities in Mariupol have accused Russian forces of violating a ceasefire at the city's Azovstal steel works and firing at a car involved in evacuation efforts, killing one Ukrainian fighter and wounding six.

Russia did not immediately comment on the city council's online statement. It denies targeting civilians.

No plans for Victory Day events in Mariupol: Kremlin

Kremlin has said there will be no Victory Day celebrations in Ukraine's Mariupol, a strategic port city that Russian troops claimed control of last month.

"A time will come and there will be a big celebration there," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that there were no plans for official visits on the day.

"There will certainly be Russians there, and there will be many Russians on May 9, but I don't know about any official delegation," Peksov said.

Hungary's Orban rejects EU ban on Russian oil

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blasted European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for "attacking" EU unity with a plan to ban Russian oil, saying it crosses a red line and has been sent back.

"The European Commission president, intentionally or unintentionally, has attacked the European unity that had been worked out," Orban said on state radio. "From the first moment we made clear that there will be a red line... they have crossed this red line."

Von der Leyen said the bloc would "phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months, and refined products by the end of the year." The embargo would amount to "a nuclear bomb dropped on the Hungarian economy," Orban said

Nearly 25M tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine: UN food agency

A UN food agency official has said that nearly 25 million tonnes of grains is stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked ports in the Black Sea.

"It's an almost grotesque situation we see at the moment in Ukraine with nearly 25 million tonnes of grain that could be exported but that cannot leave the country simply because of lack of infrastructure, the blockade of the ports," Josef Schmidhuber, FAO Deputy Director, Markets and Trade Division told a Geneva press briefing.

Kremlin says Poland might be a source of threat

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that there is hostile rhetoric coming out of Poland, and that Warsaw could be "a source of threat."

Poland has led calls for the EU to toughen sanctions and for the Western NATO alliance to arm Ukraine as it tries to resist Russian forces that have poured into its east.

Polish environment and climate minister Anna Moskwa has said that "Poland is proud to be on Putin's list of unfriendly countries."